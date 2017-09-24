Why deport me? PKR rep asks Sarawak CM

Despite protests by Sarawak PKR vice chairman See Chee How (pic) and other state party leaders, officers proceeded to bring Kuala Sepetang state assemblywoman Chua Yee Ling to the Miri Airport. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — PKR assemblywoman Chua Yee Ling questioned today the basis for her deportation from Sarawak after she was abruptly picked up from a dinner event in the state and sent back to Kuala Lumpur.

The Kuala Sepetang state representative from Perak said she respected Sarawak’s autonomy in immigration, but stressed that the state’s powers should not be abused against Opposition politicians.

“Until now, I still do not understand why Chief Minister YAB Abang Johari [Openg] did this to me. What was the basis of banning and deporting me? I was invited by my KEADILAN colleagues in Sarawak and scheduled to join the three main programmes: visit old folks home & orphanages, ‘The Pink Diamond Dinner’ and this morning, the Purple Women’s Walk.

“I don’t understand how any of this a threat to national security and I demand an answer from YAB Chief Minister,” Chua said in a statement.

She said she was in the middle of her speech at the dinner organised by Sarawak PKR at the Miri Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club when a group of Immigration officials appeared and took her away after she finished speaking.

PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and Petaling Jaya Selatan MP Hee Loy Sian were both denied entry at the Miri Airport yesterday afternoon.