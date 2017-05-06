Why can’t PAS work with the government, VP asks

PAS vice president Idris Ahmad PAS vice-president, Idris Ahmad accused the party’s critics of hypocrisy by claiming they had previously approached Umno with the same view for collaboration. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Co-operation between opposition and governing parties is a sign of political maturity, said PAS vice president Idris Ahmad.

Rejecting allegations that PAS was pandering to the ruling administration, he accused the party’s critics of hypocrisy by claiming they had previously approached Umno with the same view for collaboration.

He also laughed off claims that PAS leaders would be damned for sharing the same stage as Umno counterparts.

“Is it wrong and sinful of PAS to attend programmes organised by the government? Is it wrong that PAS uses the approach of a mature, peaceful political culture to work with government agencies?

“Was there no PAS leader who criticised the government and Barisan Nasional during the entire 63rd PAS Muktamar? Only the blind and deaf would say so,” he said in a statement on Harakahdaily yesterday.

Idris then suggested the attacks against PAS for its cordial ties with Umno was motivated by jealousy.

He also claimed that PAS was the party that prevented a so-called “Unity Government” from progressing, as Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had refused to attend a meeting on this in London years ago.

PAS resolved to end all ties with parties in the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact during its annual assembly this month. The motions must still be adopted by the Syura Council before they are effective.

The party’s detractors continue to accuse it of cozying up to Umno for variety of reasons that range from Malay-Muslim unity to being bought off.

PAS’s separation from the larger opposition could lead to multi-cornered contests in the general election that would be advantageous to the ruling BN.