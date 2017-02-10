Who’s quitting? PM challenges Azmin to reveal minister’s identity

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said no member of his Cabinet has expressed any intention to resign. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said no member of his Cabinet has expressed any intention to resign from office, contrary to PKR leader Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s claim today.

“No Minister has informed me that he is quitting. I shall assume Azmin is telling a lie to create a stir unless he can reveal the name of the Minister,” the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said in a brief post on his social media accounts.

Najib was responding to an earlier tweet by Azmin this evening, which sparked a buzz on the Internet.

“Is it true a Senior Minister has resigned? Rumour has it he did not want to be linked with 1MDB. Follow the development..” the PKR deputy president posed on his Twitter account in Malay.

Several other ministers expressed surprise at Azmin’s remark, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Gani told the portal that it was news to him while Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said neither the Cabinet nor the Umno supreme council had discussed any minister’s resignation.

Nazri was also reported saying that Azmin likely made the remark in an attempt to divert attention from a “big split in the Opposition” following former minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim’s entry into DAP earlier this week.