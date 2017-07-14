Who gets final say in Pakatan? Umno leader asks

Pakatan Harapan leaders pose for a photo while holding up posters of their new logo during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — In response to Pakatan Harapan’s new leadership structure, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak questioned today which of the Opposition pact’s top three heavyweights will have the “final say” in decisions.

In a news conference late last night following months of negotiations, the four-party pact announced former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as Pakatan Harapan president and her husband, jailed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the alliance’s de facto leader.

“Among the three top leaders — it is not stated who has the executive power and the final say in decision making,” Salleh wrote in his blog.

The communications and multimedia minister also questioned the DAP’s absence from the top three posts despite being the Opposition party with the most seats in Parliament.

“Was DAP sidelined or was this a deliberate act so that this coalition will look like it was led by Malays?” he asked.

He insinuated that the Pakatan Harapan’s new structure was similar to the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) which is anchored by nationalist Malay party, Umno.

“No matter what their strategy is, it will not be the same as BN because our cooperation has been tried and tested,” he said.

Salleh then challenged the Pakatan Harapan team to name its prime minister-designate soon instead of coming out with promises to be achieved within the first 100 days of its administration if it wins federal power at the next elections.

He said it was “strange” for the leadership to respond to a question from reporters on its choice of the next prime minister after incumbent Datuk Seri Najib Razak — who is the BN chairman — by saying: “we declare the eighth PM first. The seventh PM we decide later”.

Pakatan is yet to name a prime Minister-designate, after a failure among the component parties to agree on a candidate.

Dr Mahathir, who was PM for 22 years until he resigned in 2003, had offered to act as temporary prime minister while PKR insists on Anwar, who is still serving his five-year jail sentence for sodomy, for the post.