Where’s the letter? DAP asks RoS

DAP national legal bureau chairman Gobind Singh Deo said his party had yet to receive anything from the RoS as at 10am today. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The DAP accused the Registrar of Societies (RoS) today of dragging its feet in sending an official letter ordering it to hold a reelection for its leadership, four days after announcing the matter.

“First it took them four years to decide the matter. Now there is a delay in officially communicating their decision to us. Will it take them another four years to send us the letter?” Gobind said in a statement.

“Delays will severely prejudice us. We are at the eve of a general election and time is of the essence. It seems as if the RoS intends to force us into holding a fresh re-election as delays will leave us with little choice in terms of legal redress.

“This is clearly evidence of bad faith on part of the RoS. The RoS is being unprofessional and irresponsible in the discharge of [their] duties,” added the Puchong MP.

In a press statement issued last Friday, RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah said the RoS had no plans to register the DAP, but told the party to hold yet another election to choose its central executive committee as its 2013 reelection was found to have been in breach of the law.

DAP had held a reelection in September 2013 after the RoS ruled its 2012 party polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.