Where will Dr M contest GE14? Langkawi, Kubang Pasu or Putrajaya?

Tun Dr Mahathir Muhammad delivers his speech during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s first annual general meeting in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakSHAH ALAM, Dec 30 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will most likely be contesting in the next general elections.

The former prime minister said his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has identified three constituencies where he would stand a good chance of winning.

“I may contest and I may contest in any one of three different constituencies. They are telling me that I have a good chance of winning in Langkawi, Kubang Pasu and Putrajaya.

“So be ready for that,” Dr Mahathir told reporters at a press conference today after PPBM’s annual general assembly.

The PPBM chairman has been touted by various quarters as Pakatan Harapan’s most suitable candidate to be prime minister candidate if they take over Putrajaya.

Dr Mahathir who previously said he would not contest would need to be a parliamentarian if he is to take on the country’s top job again.

The 93-year-old is famous in Langkawi, Kedah and Putrajaya, Wilayah Persekutuan due to all the developments he brought to those areas.

As for Kubang Pasu, it was Dr Mahathir’s seat while he was prime minister and stood in the constituency for five elections.