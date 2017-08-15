When sexual predators prey on their own family

The father, grandfather and uncles of two sisters are escorted to the Kota Samarahan Majistrate Court to receive a remand order in connection to the rape of the teens. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The case of a man who allegedly sodomised his teen daughter nearly 600 times is horrific, but the incident is not the first time a sexual predator has attacked someone related to him.

It took the Kuala Lumpur High Court two full days to read out all 646 charges against the 36-year-old man stemming from 599 instances of alleged sodomy against his 15-year-old daughter.

He was charged with incest, rape and other related crimes, all which he allegedly committed in the span of six months.

The man could be sentenced to 12,000 years if convicted on all counts.

Here are other times when family members have preyed on their own

Brother rapes sister (Aug 2017)

A 16-year-old teenager was arrested on August 8 year for allegedly raping his 13-year-old sister in Kajang. He is accused of raping her at least 10 times when their parents were not around.

The girl is seven months’ pregnant now.

According to news reports, the attacks were believed to have started October last year. The police are investigating the case under Section 376B of the Penal Code for statutory rape that carries a maximum jail sentence of 30 years and whipping.

Father slapped, kicked, hit daughter with a hammer, and raped her (Aug 2016)

A 16-year-old girl left her home in Sarawak to study in a college here last year. She was picked up by her 38-year-old father, but little did she know he was going to lock her up in a room in Chow Kit to rape her repeatedly.

It was reported that the teenager was kept in the room for three weeks, during which her father beat her and hit her knee with a hammer.

He also slapped, kicked, choked and even threatened to kill her with a knife to her throat. She was rescued after her mother lodged a police report following a tip-off from a resident at the flats.

In December, Sessions Court judge M. Kunasundary called the attacks disgusting and sentenced the man to 80 years’ imprisonment and 110 strokes of the cane.

Teen sisters made sex slaves to father, grandfather and uncles (Aug 2017)

In Serian, Sarawak, two sisters were allegedly raped by their father, grandfather and two uncles over six years. They are aged 19 and 14 now.

The two sisters reportedly told the authorities in August that they were both raped by the four men repeatedly in their family home.

The police arrested the men on August 11 at Kampung Daha Seroban. This case is also being investigated under Section 376B.

Man rapes 12-year-old daughter (July 2013)

In 2013, there was another incident of a father raping his daughter. The 53-year-old man from a village in Bau, Sarawak, pleaded guilty in December 2016 to incestuous rape of his daughter at their home in the village on July 19, 2013.

The girl was just 12-years-old then.

The man was charged under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory jail sentence up to 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

Father rapes 23-day-old baby boy (Oct 2011)

Even a toddler is not safe from such heinous crimes. According to news reports, a 28-year-old father sodomised his 23-day-old baby boy when he was apparently deprived of sex.

He was said to have committed the offence in their home in Taman Sunway, Batu Caves when his wife was resting in the living area.

He had covered the baby’s mouth with his hand while attacking the infant.

The 39-year-old mother only realised of the incident when she wanted to shower the baby about four hours later.

