When Putrajaya listened to the people, and changed its mind on laws

On December 31, 2016, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the home minister, announced that employers would be responsible for paying the levy of their foreign workers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Malaysians have often learnt they are subject to some new laws that would majorly hit them ― and their wallets ― only after the decision has been made.

This then leads to public outrage after the issue is highlighted in the media or by the Opposition, and those most affected may then cry that they were not consulted… after the decision has been gazetted and implemented.

In the past, this situation might have met with reluctant acceptance by the people who believe the decisions are set firmly in stone and are irreversible.

But in recent years, Malaysians have become more informed and as a result, empowered to speak up for change. And sometimes, they succeed. Putrajaya listened, and agreed to amend the laws in a show of concern for the welfare of the people.

For good or for bad, here are some laws and policies that the federal government had revised in the past year following fervent protests, either from the voters, captains of the industry, or just loud groups protecting the status quo.

Income tax on religious bodies, December 2016

In 2016, Parliament approved an amendment to the Income Tax Act that among others require “contributions” received by religious bodies be meant solely for “charitable purposes”, if it were to qualify for tax exemption.

Tax experts told Malay Mail Online this meant that religious bodies would have to start paying income tax from the assessment year of 2017 onwards, as they would only enjoy a limited exemption after the amendment.

There were also fears that it would only cover non-Muslim organisations.

On December 27, the Internal Revenue Board clarified that the new tax law was to clear up previous “confusion”, while Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said the next day it was intended to plug a legal loophole and ensure the money were used solely for religious purposes.

On January 9, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz added it would address misuse of public donations, including concerns over the funding of militant activities and tax avoidance.

Finally on February 16, religious bodies were exempted from income tax altogether.

Foreign workers’ levy, January 2017

On December 31, 2016, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the home minister, announced that employers would be responsible for paying the levy of their foreign workers.

The hiring levy, known locally as the Employer Mandatory Commitment (EMC), took effect from January 1 this year after a delay from February 2016.

The move was fiercely opposed by employers and construction industry players, including the Malaysian Employers Federation, who wanted the EMC scrapped.

On January 11, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai announced the Cabinet has postponed its implementation to 2018, saying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had agreed to look into these matter personally.

MPV, SUV excise duty hike, April 2017

The Customs Department announced on its website that excise duty for multipurpose vehicles (MPV) and sports utility vehicles (SUV) was hiked by 5 per cent since April 1 ― up to 65 per cent for both types of vehicles with engine capacity up to 1.5 litres.

The Excise Duty Order 2017 was listed on the Customs’ website, that went down for maintenance on April 8, the same day Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported the news.

The report said among the vehicles affected would have been two-wheel drive models such as Perodua Alza, Proton Ertiga, Toyota Avanza, Toyota Sienta, and Honda BR-V.

Four days later, the Customs reversed the decision and streamlined the rate for two-and four-wheel drive vehicles with that engine capacity to just 60 per cent, citing high demand for completely built-up vehicles.

GST expansion, June 2017

In early June, Customs announced that more than 60 zero-rated food items would be subject to the 6 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, after the order was gazetted on June 6, 2017.

This included popular and relatively cheap food items such as beehoon, koay teow and laksa noodles.

Following uproar from the public, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said any new GST charges had to be passed by Cabinet first and added that the expansion list was merely a proposal that had not been referred to the Finance Ministry nor finalised.

In less than 24 hours after its announcement, the Customs promptly said it had cancelled the decision, after referring to the Finance Ministry.

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli later revealed the proposal had come from Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Othman Aziz in the previous parliamentary session and was originally from Finance and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, citing Parliamentary records. Johari had denied the allegation.

Relaxation of medical officers’ BM requirement, July 2017

On July 2, the Public Service Department relaxed the SPM-level Malay language (BM) pass requirement for graduates to serve as contract house officers and complete their two-year compulsory service.

The move sparked the ire of pro-Bumiputera groups who warned that it would affect the doctors’ communication with patients, and sideline the national language ― a reaction that Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya pointed out was merely a result of a misunderstanding.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah explained that it was actually to facilitate those who have not sat for the examination for various reasons, including medical graduates who studied abroad, those who sat for O-Level examination at international schools, or took the BM subject at university.

Just days later on July 5, the Ministry of Health announced it had to reverse the decision following a Cabinet meeting, possibly affecting medical graduates from continuing their career for years to come.

Tourism tax, July 2017

On April 7, the Parliament passed the Tourism Tax Bill 2017 tabled by Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, which he said would be enforced as scheduled on July 1.

The tax would charge between RM2.50 to RM20 for a night’s stay.

The move was initially opposed, especially in Sarawak and Sabah, highlighting the issue of the two states’ autonomy.

On June 15, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed the tiff with the two East Malaysian state governments had been settled, even when Sarawak continued to hold off against implementing it up to the last second.

On July 6, Nazri said locals would be exempted from the tax if they stay at hotels with three-star ranking and below.

Finally on Wednesday, Nazri announced that locals are totally exempt from it.