When are the elections? PM teases reporters in Parliament

(From left) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the opening ceremony of the Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today teased reporters again by asking them when the 14th general election (GE14) will to be held.

Najib, when passing by reporters who were waiting for him to depart from the Parliament building, stopped shortly and asked the reporters, “When is the elections?”

Appeared to be in a jovial mood, Najib jokingly answered “what?” when reporters responded to his tease and asked back, “you should be telling us.”

“What, are we going to announce today?” he jokingly quizzed the reporters back.

When asked what his opinion was on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s Royal address earlier, today, Najib answered with a laugh and said, “no, no, I don’t give opinion. I don’t give opinion.”

On February 16 at the MCA Chinese New Year open house, Najib had teased reporters by asking them when they wanted the 14th general elections (GE14) to be held.

The current parliament sitting is scheduled for 20 days until April 5.

The conference will be the final session before Parliament is dissolved for the 14th General Elections (GE14), in which will be held 60 days after the five-year mandate of the Barisan Nasional-led government expires on June 24, 2018, if no announcement is made.