Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

What’s your fate if Pakatan rules, Najib asks civil servants

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday October 3, 2017
11:38 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Stella McCartney lays waste to disposable fashion in ParisThe Edit: Stella McCartney lays waste to disposable fashion in Paris

The Edit: Local film ‘Shuttle Life’ nets Golden Horse nominationsThe Edit: Local film ‘Shuttle Life’ nets Golden Horse nominations

The Edit: ‘Bad Genius’ is highest grossing Thai movie in MalaysiaThe Edit: ‘Bad Genius’ is highest grossing Thai movie in Malaysia

US said about to kick out two-thirds of Cuban embassy staffUS said about to kick out two-thirds of Cuban embassy staff

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak listed the Opposition pact’s past criticisms of the size of the civil service in Malaysia while also listing his administration’s initiatives for the civil servants. — Reuters picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak listed the Opposition pact’s past criticisms of the size of the civil service in Malaysia while also listing his administration’s initiatives for the civil servants. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today asked civil servants to imagine their fate if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact were to win federal power at the next general elections.

In his annual address to civil servants here Najib listed the Opposition pact’s past criticisms of the size of the civil service in Malaysia while also listing his administration’s initiatives for the civil servants.

“Imagine, ladies and gentlemen, what will happen to the fate of a majority of civil servants, if they are allowed to rule the country?” he asked.

MORE TO COME

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline