What’s wrong with Putrajaya making losses to provide affordable homes, BN man asks

BN strategic communications deputy director Eric See-To claimed that Opposition MP Teresa Kok’s allegations of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall underselling land in Taman Desa was ‘malicious and misleading’. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) man today questioned what was wrong if the government lose out on profits from selling land if it could lead to subsidised affordable housing for the citizens.

BN strategic communications deputy director Eric See-To claimed that Opposition MP Teresa Kok’s allegations of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall underselling land in Taman Desa was “malicious and misleading”.

“So, YB Teresa should explain what is wrong with the Federal Govt making a loss on its land in order to subsidize and ensure Malaysians have access to affordable housing?” he asked in a statement today.

“Must you still mislead and politicize this in order to score cheap points? Or are you unhappy that more lower-income group people will now stay in your up-market constituency?” he added.

In his statement, he had referred to Kok’s statement today, where she had said the developer of Residensi Desa Satumas would have paid RM74 per square feet with a total sum of RM24.07 million for the land advertised to be 7.485 acres in size.

Noting that the market price in Taman Desa was currently around RM400 per square feet, Kok had said: “This means the price paid by the developer to DBKL is far lower than the market price and this has caused DBKL losses.”

See-To said however that the sale of the land was through limited tender, also noting that the land use is restricted to the building of homes under the government’s Federal Territories Housing Scheme (Rumawip) and would not be comparable to land for commercial use.

“Despite its strategic location near the city center, this Taman Desa land cannot be used to build anything else — not luxury condominiums, offices nor malls.

“Therefore, the land value cannot be compared to commercial land value that can be used to build more profitable projects,” he said.

See-To said the Residensi Desa Satumas project would see 3,002 units built in 36 months and citing a property listing online that showed it would be priced at RM230,000 or RM270 per square feet for units measuring 850 square feet.

“This is great value considering its location and hard to find in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Earlier today, Kok’s aide Edmund Teoh had lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the sale of the land allegedly without open tender and below market price.

Teoh’s complaint to the MACC was based on the second series of the Auditor-General’s 2016 report recently released, where the sale was recorded in 2014 meeting minutes as being done through limited tender.

The Auditor-General’s report had among other things said there was no offer from for bidders to join the limited tender but that all applications to purchase the land were made directly to DBKL in January 2016, with reportedly no proof of a valuation committee or paperwork.

The Kuala Lumpur mayor was reported by news portal Malaysiakini to have explained that land valuation was not required as it was not sold through direct award, but through a bidding process to the highest bidder with the best offer that would include the construction of 3,000 subsidised Rumawip units.

Noting that the developer had to bear the high construction costs and other costs for several years until the project units are ready to be sold, the mayor had said that Rumawip was the determining factor in the sale of the land.