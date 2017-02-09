What’s with the ‘racist game’, Guan Eng asks MCA

Lim demanded the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties to stop their 'racist games'. — Picture by KE OoiSEBERANG PERAI, Feb 9 ― First accused of neglecting Malays, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is now fending off claims by MCA that the state is sidelining ethnic Chinese.

Fed up with the accusations, Lim demanded the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties to stop their “racist games” as his Pakatan Harapan state government provides for all who need aid regardless of their ethnic backgrounds.

“This is a lie. This must be the Penang MCA's battle cry to claim we have taken the Chinese votes but only help the Malays,” he told a news conference at Mak Mandin today.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general was responding to Penang MCA chief Tan Teik Cheng who alleged that the state government was only dishing out “goodies” to the Malays and neglecting its ethnic Chinese.

“This is a racist game. Why are MCA and Gerakan playing racial politics?” Lim shot back.

Tan was reported saying by Sin Chew Daily today that Penang’s Chinese were losing out because the state government’s programmes tailored to the Malays.

According to the report, Tan claimed Penang Malays were getting more housing allocations on top of being employed in the civil service and getting funds for small medium enterprises and for Islamic development.

The MCA politician said a total RM450 million were allocated to the Penang Islamic Development Council between 2009 and 2014 to support his argument.

Tan also claimed the housing quota for the Bumiputera community, including Malays, rose from 30 per cent to 42 per cent for each housing project.

In comparison, he claimed only 220 out of the 8,346 civil servants in the state government were ethnic Chinese.

For development projects, Tan said more than 90 per cent of the total 6,095 state projects between 2008 and 2015 were awarded to Malay companies.