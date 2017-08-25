What’s next after retirement? Cooking classes, says IGP Khalid

Khalid admitted that he was happy to retire, having served the force for 41 years. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today that he has enrolled in cooking classes to fill his time after his retirement next month.

In a report by The Star Online, Khalid also admitted that he was happy to retire after serving the force for 41 years, and refuted claims that he will be awarded an extension to his term.

"I have not tried cooking but I have developed a liking for it. At the moment, I can only fry eggs," he was quoted saying, jokingly.

Khalid said every civil servant should expect to retire once one reached 60.

"Anyone who has served 41 years in government service should be happy if he is retiring.

"I am actually looking forward to retirement," he reportedly said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he will chair a meeting of the Police Commission on September 4 to find a successor to IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who retires next month.

He said the name of the selected successor would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, for His Majesty’s consent before the official appointment was announced.