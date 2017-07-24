What Pakatan Harapan’s constitution aims to achieve

Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says that the proposed constitution has a concise preamble and "precise objectives", and will focus purely on the decision-making process within the coalition's parties.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Pakatan Harapan's constitution plans to address issues which critics are using as ammunition against the coalition — specifically Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's role as chairman and managing the different voices within four distinct member parties.



With the framing of a proper constitution, Pakatan Harapan hopes to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past which led to PAS’ exit from Pakatan Rakyat and the latter coalition’s demise.



Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have been quick to point out the impossibility of a ragtag bunch of political parties to get along, especially with the recent inclusion of Umno offshoot Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).



But Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says that the proposed constitution has a concise preamble and “precise objectives”, and will focus purely on the decision-making process within the coalition’s parties.



He told Malay Mail Online that the coalition’s constitution will be wholly different from its manifesto, which will focus on bread-and-butter issues affecting Malaysians.



“The presidential council makes decision(s) based on majority votes, but on several very pertinent issues, [they’re] based on consensus...the constitution is not about limiting roles, but rather about joining forces,” Saifuddin explained.



When asked whether Dr Mahathir’s role as chairman accorded the former prime minister some power to veto decisions by the pact’s presidential council, Saifuddin said: “No. No one can veto. its collective decision-making.”



He said that Pakatan Harapan’s constitution will “combine” both the previous pact agreement signed by PKR, DAP and Amanah last year shortly after the coalition was formed and the coalition’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PPBM, which was signed before the party officially joined the federal Opposition bloc.



“The constitution would combine both the agreement and the MoU — not word for word — but on the fundamentals: objectives of (Pakatan) Harapan; the Presidential Council; the spirit of equal partnership among Harapan party members; decision-making process,” Saifuddin added.



Pakatan Harapan’s previous pact agreement in 2016 stated that it would embrace the defence of Malay and Islamic interests, as well as a complaints mechanism to resolve disputes such as those that caused the breakup of its predecessor, Pakatan Rakyat.



Other parts of the agreement included professing to defend the institution of the monarchy as well as upholding the use of Bahasa Malaysia — while safeguarding the right to vernacular tongues — with an eye on improving competency in English to boost the country’s competitiveness against other countries.



Sabah and Sarawak also featured in the pact, with Pakatan Harapan pledging to acknowledge the position of both states within the federation in a manner consistent with the 1963 Malaysia Agreement.



Saifuddin said that Pakatan Harapan’s constitution should be finalised when the presidential council meets later today.



Earlier this month, Pakatan Harapan announced its presidential council line-up, naming Dr Mahathir — the head of the pact’s smallest and youngest party — its chairman.



One rung lower is federal Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is the pact’s president, while the jailed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was symbolically made de facto leader, mirroring his position in PKR.



BN leaders have criticised Pakatan Harapan’s announcement of its leadership line-up, claiming that having a chairman, president and de facto leader did not make it clear who was the main decision-maker.





