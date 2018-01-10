What is your position on tolls? BN minister asks Pakatan

In a statement, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said that while PH had promised to abolish tolls, Dr Mahathir’s recent remarks appeared to contradict this pledge. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan today pointed out “contradictions” within Pakatan Harapan (PH) after the coalition’s chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad defended the toll systems that were implemented during his administration.

“Tun Mahathir himself justified why tolls are necessary and he even went on to say that toll charges in Malaysia are one of the cheapest in the world,” he said.

“Such conflicts and contradiction within Pakatan Harapan will eventually lead to a perfect storm in the coalition. At the end of the day, it will be the people of this country that will suffer from this,” he added.

Abdul Rahman also urged people not to be “fooled” by the “fake promises” made by PH.

Dr Mahathir made the remarks during a policy talk on Facebook earlier today, in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who had called the former the “father of all tolls”.

“The vast majority of the tolled concessions with favourable terms to concessionaires were contracted during Tun Mahathir’s era as the prime minister,” Abdul Rahman said.