What happens to our economy if China ties cut? Najib asks after Pakatan pledge

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaking during the launch of the e-commerce micro financing fund for young entrepreneurs at Wisma Huazhong, Seri Kembangan, April 1, 2018. — Picture by Safwan ZaidonSERDANG, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today warned that there will be consequences felt by the Malaysian economy if Pakatan Harapan takes over and cancels contracts signed between Malaysia and China.

Speaking while launching an e-commerce micro-financing fund for Malaysians Chinese youths here today, Najib said that PH’s pledge of reviewing contracts signed between the two countries as “irresponsible.”

“The other side (Opposition) wants to cancel the contracts we have signed the Chinese if they get power,” he told thousands of Chinese entrepreneurs.

“Imagine if we sour our ties with China, they don’t buy our products, they don’t buy our palm oil, imagine what will happen to our economy,” he added.

China and its firms recently signed several deals to undertake major infrastructure developments in Malaysia, such as the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ), and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

“It’s a totally irresponsible thing to do, they did not think of the interest and welfare of the rakyat, they are playing politics for their personal agenda,” he said.

Najib had earlier announced a RM25 million fund provided by Putrajaya for the e-commerce micro financing scheme.

“We don’t want our young entrepreneurs to go to ah longs for financing. I think RM25 million is a good start. I hope to increase the size of this fund in the future,” he said.