What BN, Pakatan are pitching to voters in GE14

A trader completes paperwork for the goods and services tax at a wet market in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — What are the main issues that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) plan on campaigning on in the 14th general election?

Here are a few key issues, as compiled by Malay Mail:

Economy/ Corruption

PH: PH will mainly campaign on the economy and high cost of living, with its highlight promise of abolishing the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The federal Opposition coalition will organise a “People vs GST” campaign on April 1, marking the third year since the broad-based consumption tax was implemented in 2015, where people will be encouraged to post receipts on social media with the hashtags #RakyatTolakGST and #PeoplevsGST.

“Cost of living and related issues, e.g. GST, inflation, unemployment, will be high on the campaign trail, especially in the rural areas. It will be explained as a result of the scandals (1MDB, corruption),” PH chief secretariat Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told Malay Mail, referring to the global financial scandal surrounding state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) strategist Rais Hussin said corruption and abuse of power have caused “massive” debts — both household and government debt — for the country.

“Generally, people are suffering. These are the very good reasons why people need a government who is not only competent, but with right and good governance, and put back and restore democratic institutions, so [that] Malaysia will come back to the path towards a developed nation,” Rais told Malay Mail.

PH’s election manifesto also promised introducing targeted fuel subsidies, eliminating “inappropriate” debts of Felda settlers, introducing an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution scheme for housewives, standardising and increasing the minimum wage, deferring the repayment of National Higher Education Fund Corp (PTPTN) loans for those earning below RM4,000 monthly, and RM500 aid for the low-income B40 group to get treatment at private clinics.

Umno Youth exco Ibdil Ishak. — Picture courtesy of Ibdil IshakBN: BN will campaign on economic stability and sustainability, like the cost of living, employment, increasing purchasing power, and economic wellbeing of the B40 and middle-class M40 groups.

“Other pressing issues will be at the epicentre of the Umno campaign such as: Affordable houses; higher increase in efficiency and efficacy of public sectors; reducing the economic and social gaps between urban and rural via the NEP (New Economic Policy); welfare and wellbeing of our First Responders (Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysian Navy, Civil Defence, RELA, Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department etc.); good governance and resolute financial management/ asset management,” Umno Youth exco Ibdil Ishak told Malay Mail.

Senator Khairul Azwan Harun, who is Umno Youth vice chief, said Umno has always been a “moderate” party.

“If you remember the Umno general [assembly] last year, a lot of talk was on Umno becoming a ‘party of the future’. In our inter-party meetings, the opinions we seek from experts and professionals, there’s a coordinated effort to address issues such as the jobs of the future, sustainability in energy, income inequality, youth extremism, cyber security and even climate change,” he told Malay Mail.

“We will continue to assist the rakyat, both present and future, with our sustainable policies. No, we will not lie to the rakyat about giving heaven on Earth policies to take away GST, provide free education, eradicate all tolls or subsidise petrol.”