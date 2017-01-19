We’ve got your back, cops tell women after Thaipusam spray threat

Mohd Fuad said police would be on the lookout if the group tried to break the law during the festival next month. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Selangor police said they will protect women during Thaipusam, following a Facebook group’s threat to spray-paint those dressed “inappropriately”.

Deputy Selangor Police Deputy Comm Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff told local daily The Star that police would be on the lookout if the group tried to break the law during the festival next month.

“There is no need to be afraid,” he was quoted saying.

“We will be around to control the situation. Close to 1,700 personnel are set to be deployed during Thaipusam,” he added.

A group of activists recently started an online petition, demanding for special police kiosks at all locations of the Thaipusam festival to handle reports of harassment against women.