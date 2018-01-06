We’ll show the Premier League on RTM if we win GE14, Pakatan Youth offers

(From left) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Wong Kah Woh and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad cheer during the Pakatan Harapan Youth Convention at the Empire Hotel, Subang Jaya, January 6, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak.SUBANG JAYA, Jan 6 — The youth wing of Pakatan Harapan (PH) pledged today that it will broadcast all international sport matches including the English Premier League on state-owned Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) should it win the 14th general elections (GE14).

The promise was among 10 proposals dubbed the “PH Youth Offer” launched by the wing during their inaugural convention at Empire Hotel here.

Under the fifth core which focuses on sports, recreation and work-life balance, the pact promised to also bring the Spanish La Liga and many other sports series to RTM so that more people could have access to such entertainment.

The representative of component Parti Amanah Negara’s youth wing, Zubair Rahim, said this would abolish monopoly by pay TV companies and prompt families to foster better bond by spending time together.

“When more people have access to these football matches, they would want to stay home and would not mind spending time together,” he said.

Malaysians especially youths usually watch such sports matches, especially football, together in mamak outlets since many do not have access or cannot afford pay TV channels, such as Astro.

Zubair, together with PKR Youth vice-chief Sangetha Jayakumar, DAP Socialist Youth’s Yeo Bee Yin, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin, had presented the manifesto to a crowd of some 300 Youth members from the component parties.

Among others, the coalition also promised to abolish the Goods and Services Tax, abolish toll, stabilise oil prices, free tertiary education for all, and RM500 incentive for each bride and groom under the age of 35.

The women’s wing of PH had held its own convention earlier today, where they urge at least 30 per cent participation of women in the next polls.

Tomorrow, the Opposition coalition will be holding its second convention in Shah Alam where they are expected to name their prime minister candidate.

