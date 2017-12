We’ll act on Zakir Naik if India requests arrest, IGP pledges

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says so far the police have not received 'any black and white direction from any parties.' ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The police promised today it would look into the necessary actions and procedures in accordance to the law, should India submit its request to provisionally arrest on-the-run preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has confirmed that the enforcement agency has not been instructed to arrest the controversial televangelist so far.

“So far we have not received any black and white direction from any parties,” he told Malay Mail through a text message.

“We have to look into several aspects including legal and security issues pertaining to the case before a move is made.”

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) was reported saying it will now deliver to Malaysia a request for provisional arrest of Dr Zakir, who is believed to be in the country.

Mumbai-based Times of India said according to its extradition agreement with India, once Malaysia receives the arrest request it will be obligated to confirm Dr Zakir’s location and arrest him pending a formal extradition request.

Earlier this month, Interpol had called-off the red-corner notice against Dr Zakir requested by NIA.

Indian media outlets reported NIA as clarifying that its previous request was rejected since it was “premature,” and it has not filed any charge sheet against Dr Zakir at that time.

NIA has reportedly said it will send a fresh request to the Interpol, since the charge sheet has been filed in a special court in Mumbai last month.

The 52-year-old was reportedly charged under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for heading an “unlawful association;” he was also charged with inciting youth to take up terror acts and to join global terror groups such as the Islamic State.