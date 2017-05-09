Welfare home operators charged with trafficking 12 girls

IPOH, May 9 — Two committee members of a welfare home have been slapped with 12 counts of trafficking children for the purpose of exploiting them at the sessions court yesterday.

Husband and wife Muslim Abdul Karim, 65, and Zaleha Mohamad, 54, were charged under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom) for trafficking 12 girls between the ages of 11 and 13 on Oct 7-8 last year at 133, Jalan Perajurit Timur 9, Taman Syabas Baru, in Ipoh.

Muslim, who is chairman of Pusat Latihan Amal Bestari and Zaleha, treasurer of the centre, operated several tahfiz centres in the country.

Both claimed trial in front of judge Murtazadi Amran.

In appealing for bail, defence counsel Shahril Adli Zain said both the accused are senior citizens and had health complications. He suggested a bail of RM10,000 for both.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Abazafree Mohd Abbas objected and said the charge was non-bailable.

“Aside from Ipoh, they will be charged in Kuantan, Raub and Kota Baru soon,” Abazafree said, adding the 12 victims were still staying at the welfare home.

“If bail is allowed, they may influence the victims’ parents or the victims themselves,” he said.

Murtazadi rejected the bail application and fixed June 13 for mention.

Earlier, Abazafree, assisted by Nadia Zulkefli, raised the objection of Shahril representing the accused.

“The defence counsel represented the children when we applied for a protection order and now he is representing the accused,” he said, noting that under the Legal Profession (Practice and Etiquette) Rules 1978, Shahril could have discipline proceedings initiated against him.

“To avoid embarrassment, the defence counsel should reconsider if he still wants to continue representing the accused,” said Abazafree.

Shahril informed the court he would recuse himself in the next hearing.

When court adjourned, Abazafree told reporters that Muslim and Zaleha were expected to be charged in Kuantan on Thursday, Raub on Fridayand Kota Baru on Sunday.

“This is the first case where an operator of a welfare home is charged under Atipsom,” he said.

It was earlier reported the children were forced to beg and sell herbal medicine and Islamic calendars.

During an operation by police and Welfare Department, 376 bottles of herbal medicine, two handphones, two cars, two passports, a bunch of keys, RM2,993 and a book which recorded collection from begging activities were seized.