Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Welfare Dept staff denies cheating aid recipient

Monday March 19, 2018
11:29 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Del Potro stuns top seed Federer, wins Indian Wells titleDel Potro stuns top seed Federer, wins Indian Wells title

At least five killed in 24-hour Manila Pavilon hotel blazeAt least five killed in 24-hour Manila Pavilon hotel blaze

The Edit: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogsThe Edit: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogs

The Edit: Siti Nurhaliza welcomes baby girlThe Edit: Siti Nurhaliza welcomes baby girl

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 19 — A Terengganu Social Welfare Department staff claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to cheating an aid recipient.

Mohd Ayub Ab Halim, 34, allegedly asked for RM450 from Sylvian Irmn Dewoll @ Abd Rahman on the pretext that the department had overpaid her.

He is accused of committing the offence at No 3623, Kampung Duyong  Besar, Kuala Terengganu on Oct 29, 2017.

The charge under Section 415 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 417 Act 574, carries a maximum five years imprisonment or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Judge Mohd Haldar Abdul Aziz set RM3,000 as bail and April 10 for the next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah represented the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram