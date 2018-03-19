Welfare Dept staff denies cheating aid recipient

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 19 — A Terengganu Social Welfare Department staff claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to cheating an aid recipient.

Mohd Ayub Ab Halim, 34, allegedly asked for RM450 from Sylvian Irmn Dewoll @ Abd Rahman on the pretext that the department had overpaid her.

He is accused of committing the offence at No 3623, Kampung Duyong Besar, Kuala Terengganu on Oct 29, 2017.

The charge under Section 415 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 417 Act 574, carries a maximum five years imprisonment or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Judge Mohd Haldar Abdul Aziz set RM3,000 as bail and April 10 for the next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah represented the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama