Welfare Dept: Review found no previous signs of abuse of dead Johor toddler

Muhammad Al Fateh was admitted to the HSNI Children’s Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition on Sunday after he was allegedly abused by his foster parents. — Reuters file picJOHOR BARU, July 12 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has not recorded any abuse case involving the late Muhammad Al Fateh Abdullah, 21 months, who died yesterday after he was believed to have been mistreated by his foster parents.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Asiah Md Ariff said JKM had conducted the investigation concerned on the foster family of the victim in April before the latter was admitted to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI), Batu Pahat, on Sunday.

“It was the last time JKM looked into the victim and his foster family’s condition. An investigation was conducted from April 6 to 9 after Muhammad Al Fateh, who was at that time admitted to HSNI, for breathing difficulties.

“The hospital’s examination record on November 13 last year stated that there was a crack on the victim’s right arm and he was also suspected to be suffering from tuberculosis. HSNI had informed JKM about the conditions and JKM had followed it up with an investigation on his foster family,” he told reporters here today.

According to Asiah, JKM then made the decision to take the victim into custody to give him protection, but his foster family had appealed that they be allowed to look after him promising not to neglect him.

“According to the hospital’s statement, the crack was from an old injury and there was no element of abuse, so after four days of investigation, we have returned Muhammad Al Fateh to his foster family after taking their appeal into consideration.

“JKM had visited the victim’s foster family and did not find any element of abuse. Muhammad Al Fateh’s foster parents also have seven children, aged from one to 14 years, and they all received equal attention,” he said.

He said both Muhammad Al Fateh’s adopted parents were traders and the toddler had also been legitimately given away by his biological parents to his foster parents.

“Muhammad Al Fateh actually required continuous treatment following his respiratory and coughing problems, and for the record, the victim had been admitted to the hospital four times from November 2016 until July this year.

“Based on the statement by the victim’s foster parents, Muhammad Al Fateh was very active and he also kept several videos and pictures of the victim’s antics. JKM had also informed the victim’s natural parents about his condition, but, his mother was on the way when he was confirmed dead,” he said.

The child then died at 12.45pm yesterday and post-mortem was conducted on him today. — Bernama