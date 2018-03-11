Weak governance cause of Selangor water woes, says MP

Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim said the Selangor state government’s weak and inconsistent governance has caused imbalance in development, resulting in the recent disruption of water supply. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Selangor Government’s weak and inconsistent governance has caused imbalance in development, resulting in the recent disruption of water supply which has courted controversy, says Kuala Selangor MP, Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim.

He said the causes of the Selangor water issue identified (by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN)) should be taken seriously, as it involves the stability and well-being of the future of Selangor residents,” he said in a statement here today.

He was commenting on the five causes of water woes in Selangor as identified by SPAN in a meeting with Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry (KeTTHA) Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang recently.

The five factors were having zero water reserve margin; high rate of non-revenue water; high water consumption; registering the highest number of water supply-related complaints; and, having the most number of unscheduled water interruptions in the country.

Irmohizam said rapid growth and high population density had also caused the water consumption rate in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor to breach the national average of 209 litres per capita, and the resources were incapable of catering to the current demand.

He said the water reserve margin level should be at 10 to 20 per cent; however, this was not the case in Selangor, and would undoubtedly lead to water rationing in the upcoming drought season.

“Even though we are not in the drought season, the bursting of pipes has become a common problem causing the people of Selangor to experience water disruptions,” he added.

According to Irmohizam, another cause of the water disruption in Selangor was the reported delay in finalising their water industry restructuring process.

He also deemed the Selangor Government as not being serious about finding a solution, claiming it was more content in pointing fingers at the Federal Government whenever a problem occurred.

“This attitude is very dangerous, and can cause chaos among the people,” he noted. — Bernama