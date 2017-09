Weak earthquake strikes Ranau in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 1 ― A weak earthquake, measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale, struck Ranau, Sabah, at 11.14am today, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia.

It said in a statement that the epicentre of the quake was 16km northwest of Ranau.

Tremors were felt in the Ranau area, it added.

The department reported yesterday that a 3.0 weak earthquake occurred in Sapulut, also in Sabah, at 6.13pm yesterday. ― Bernama