Weak earthquake hits Ranau, tremor felt

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale was reported to occur in Ranau, Sabah early this morning.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (Met Malaysia) said in a statement here today that the earthquake occurred at 3.52am with the epicentre located about 13km south-west of Ranau.

A tremor could also be felt in Ranau, the statement added.

However, Met Malaysia was currently monitoring the developments. ― Bernama