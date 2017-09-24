Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Weak earthquake detected in Tongod, Sabah

Sunday September 24, 2017
09:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ensuring barbershop culture remains a cut aboveEnsuring barbershop culture remains a cut above

Ban kneeling pro athletes, Trump repeats after Curry slamBan kneeling pro athletes, Trump repeats after Curry slam

Spurs boss Pochettino ‘in love’ with hotshot KaneSpurs boss Pochettino ‘in love’ with hotshot Kane

The Edit: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller spar in new ‘Meyerowitz Stories’ clipThe Edit: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller spar in new ‘Meyerowitz Stories’ clip

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — A weak earthquake was detected at 35km north-east of Tongod, Sabah, at 8.25am today.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department, in a statement today, said the quake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, could probably be felt in areas surrounding Tongod and Beluran, Sabah.

The department also said a moderate earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale, was detected in Mindanao, in the Philippines, at 49km south-west of Valencia, in the Philippines, and 752km north-east of Kinabatangan, Sabah.

The quake, detected at 4.47am today, however, did not pose a tsunami threat, it said. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline