Weak 4.0 quake shakes Ranau

File picture shows stones scattered on the road to Timpohon Gate as a result of a magnitude 5.2 earthquake that rocked Ranau on March 9, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A weak 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Ranau, Sabah at 10.12pm tonight.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement said the epicentre of the quake was 6.1 north and 116.6 east, about 17km northwest of Ranau, Sabah.

Tremors were felt in Ranau, Kundasang and Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama