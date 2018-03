Weak 3.1 quake hits Ranau

File pictures shows stones being scattered on the road to Timpohon Gate as a result of a magnitude 5.2 earthquake that rocks Ranau on March 9, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A weak earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Ranau, Sabah at 7.46pm tonight.

According to a Meteorological Department statement, it occurred at 6.0 degrees north and 116.6 degrees east.

“Tremors were felt in Ranau,” it said.

On Thursday, the hilly district was jolted by a moderate 5.2 temblor, followed by another measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale the day after. — Bernama