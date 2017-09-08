We were not consulted regarding marathon cancellation, says athletics federation

Datuk Karim Ibrahim says the MAF was not informed of the cancellation of the marathon. — Picture by Bernama

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — The Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) was shocked by the last-minute cancellation of the Malaysia Marathon 2017, which had been scheduled for Oct 1.

Its president Datuk Karim Ibrahim told Malay Mail the federation sanctioned the marathon after it was put in touch with the organiser, Wisdom Sports (M) Sdn Bhd, by Tourism Malaysia.

“Tourism Malaysia introduced us to the event company. They said it was a reputable company and we even sanctioned the run,” Karim said.

“Marathons have grown in popularity in Malaysia. Last-minute cancellations like this will surely affect those who have committed to participate.

“I hope Tourism Malaysia and Wisdom Sports come forward to address the problems related to the cancellation.”

Karim said the company did not consult the MAF on its decision to call off the marathon.

“This limits our involvement in terms of providing them any assistance related to the cancellation,” he said.

“However, we remain willing to help if we are approached. We remain positive and we look forward to further updates.”

The MAF charges marathon organisers RM12 per participant as sanction fees.

“The fee covers taking care of the technical aspects of a marathon and obtaining the licence for such events from the sports commissioner on behalf of the organiser, among other things,” said Karim.