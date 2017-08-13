Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

We went on with forum despite foreseeing trouble, PPBM leader says

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Sunday August 13, 2017
09:04 PM GMT+8

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad giving a speech during the Nothing 2 Hide 2.0 Forum at Raja Muda Musa Hall Shah Alam August 13, 2017 . — Picture by Miera ZulyanaTun Dr Mahathir Mohammad giving a speech during the Nothing 2 Hide 2.0 Forum at Raja Muda Musa Hall Shah Alam August 13, 2017 . — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSHAH ALAM, Aug 13 — A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leader said today the party proceeded to hold the “Nothing to Hide 2.0” forum, despite being tipped off about potential trouble as its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not afraid to confront his critics.

Its youth chief, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, said the calm manner in which the former prime minister took highly sensitive questions from the unvetted audience proved that Dr Mahathir “had nothing to hide”.

But the PPBM leader claimed the use of violence to sabotage the forum, where some troublemakers had fired off flares and thrown chairs, bottles and shoes, proved that their political rivals had wanted to intimidate Dr Mahathir from exposing corruption within the government.

“Even if the irresponsible party had wanted to use such a tactic to prevent us from marching forward, we will insist and continue to hold forums,” Syed Saddiq said when addressing the media after the violent incident took place.

“We have nothing to hide and we will insist that we have nothing to hide.

“If Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad can confront anyone—absolutely anyone—even when we were already notified earlier on that there were people who were disguising as our youth wing members.

“And he stood there without fear for more than an hour,” he added.

