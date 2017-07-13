We thought it was a ‘normal’ dog bite, says Serian village chief

Headman Stephen anak Empudod (centre), with Fuzan anak Mazlan and his wife, Elisa John. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, July 13 — Headman Stephen anak Empudod said the villagers of Kampung Paon Rimu in Serian district were ignorant of the consequences of being bitten by dogs infected with rabies virus.

He said they thought that the dog bite was a “normal” one as his village has seen similar dog-biting cases previously.

“That was why we did not bother much when people got bitten by dogs,” he told reporters after accompanying Fuzan Mazlan and his wife, Elisa John, receiving a RM60,000 federal government donation from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi here today.

He said over 10 villagers, including the two siblings, the children of Fuzan and his wife, were bitten by dogs.

“Those who got bitten by the dogs eventually sought treatment at the Balai Ringgin clinic or the Serian district hospital, but the two siblings did not,” he said.

Stephen said it was when health personnel came to his village that they realised the danger of the dog bites.

He said the personnel told the villagers that the two siblings had been infected with the rabies virus after they had been bitten by dogs.

“Now, we are much more aware of the danger of the dog bites,” he said, adding most of the dog bites happened from between April and May.

The two siblings, a six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother, were pronounced dead at 1.43pm and 1.46pm respectively on July 4.

They were diagnosed as brain dead and their parents agreed for life support to be withdrawn.

However, the third victim, a seven-year-old girl from Kampung Lebur, Gedong, remains ventilated and is critically ill.

Stephen said a contractor has begun constructing a new house of the Fuzan family to replace the present premises which is in dilapidated condition.

The donation from the federal government is to be used for the constructing the new house, estimated to cost RM58,000.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas briefed Ahmad Zahid on the rabies situation and the measures being taken by the state authorities to contain the spread of rabies.

Later, the deputy prime minister left for Sri Aman.