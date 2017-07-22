We can win back Gelang Patah from DAP, Hishammuddin tells Umno

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. — file photoKUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is confident the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) can reclaim the Gelang Patah parliamentary seat from the DAP at the next general elections.

He said victory is theirs if BN members commit themselves to the coalition’s spirit of consensus, national newspaper New Straits Times reported on its website.

“I believe we can win back Gelang Patah if every branch and division leader including BN component party members work together for one true cause which is fighting for a better future in Gelang Patah.

“Enough is enough. It is high time that we stand united and show all the flaws of Lim Kit Siang,” Hishammuddin was quoted saying before 350 Umno delegates at the party’s Gelang Patah divisional meeting in Johor Baru earlier today.

He claimed that Gelang Patah’s development and the welfare of its constituents had suffered since Lim became its MP.

Batu Pahat-born Lim, the DAP parliamentary leader, beat Umno heavyweight and former Johor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Othman in the contest for Gelang Patah in Election 2013 by a majority of over 14,000 votes.

The 76-year-old has indicated his desire to defend his Gelang Patah at the 14th general elections that must be called by August next year.