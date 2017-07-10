Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

We are with you in fighting corruption, Amanah tells Johor prince

BY KAMLES KUMAR

Monday July 10, 2017
12:56 PM GMT+8

Salahuddin Ayub said the statement made by Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pic) was a brave one and people should back him up in his quest to get rid of corruption and misuse of power. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySalahuddin Ayub said the statement made by Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pic) was a brave one and people should back him up in his quest to get rid of corruption and misuse of power. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Parti Amanah Negara has pledged that it will support Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s quest to rid Malaysia of corruption.

Party deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said the statement made by Tunku Ismail was a brave one and people should back him up in his quest to get rid of corruption and misuse of power.

“I am confident and believe that all Johorians we are together with the royalty to ensure that integrity and administration is restored.

“We express our gratitude to TMJ for his braveness to speak about this,” he said during a press conference today.

Tunku Ismail or better known as TMJ said in a cryptic posting on Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page that he will pray for Malaysia to be rid of any corruption and misuse of power.

In his long posting, he also took potshots at ministers who were more involved in sporting activities instead of focusing on their ministerial duties.

