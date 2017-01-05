Water supply to consumers not affected by burst pipe at Bukit Bunga plant, Terengganu MB says

BESUT, Jan 4 — The burst pipe at Bukit Bunga water plant on Tuesday evening has not affected the water supply to consumers in Besut.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said Syarikat Air Terengganu (SATU) has a second pipeline to supply clean water to consumers while the broken pipe is being repaired.

“Now there are three options to be considered after the flood recedes. First, to repair the burst pipe at a cost of RM500,000. The second option is to do the submarine way but it will cost almost RM1 million and thirdly to use a connection at the bridge.

“Whatever the decision, we will get the technical approval from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage and Public Works Department first,” he told reporters after reviewing the situation at the site here yesterday.

On Paya Peda dam’s construction, here, he said the dam that was completed in November last year is able to prevent big floods from occurring in the area due to the strength of the dam that can accommodate and hold up to 220 million cubic metres of water. — Bernama