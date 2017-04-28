Water supply restored in 70pc of affected Klang Valley areas

Syabas said water supply in 70 per cent of areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang and Shah Alam that were affected by supply cuts due to a burst pipe had been fully restored. — Picture courtesy of SyabasKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Water supply in 70 per cent of areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang and Shah Alam that were affected by supply cuts due to a burst pipe have been fully restored, Syabas said today.

The firm said relief water was being delivered via tankers to the affected areas pending full restoration of supply.

“Consumers are advised to use water sparingly during the restoration period to expedite water supply in the service reservoirs to reach optimum level,” said Syabas in a statement.

Consumers were requested to send an SMS to 15300 (Type Tanker<space> Name & Address) to request for relief water supply.

The major water disruption in the Klang Valley occurred after a pipe burst behind an international school in Sungai Buloh. Pipe repair works were completed yesterday evening.