Water supply in Klang Valley to be fully restored by Sunday, Selangor exco says

Contractors work to repair the burst pipe at the SSP3 water treatment plant near Ijok March 7, 2018. — Pictures by Ahmad ZamzahuriBESTARI JAYA, March 7 — The water supply in some parts of Klang Valley will be fully restored by 6pm this Sunday, Selangor executive councillor Zaidy Abdul Talib said today.

A surge vessel system burst at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant yesterday resulted in an extended water disruption.

Zaidy, who is in charge of infrastructure and public utilities, modernisation of agriculture and agro-based industries, said the water authorities are instructed by the state government to expedite the restoration works on five pumps at the plant here which are expected to be completed tomorrow by 6pm.

Speaking to reporters after his visit at the plant today, he said the repair works are going smoothly and that 10 teams, including contractors from Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor (Splash) and Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) will continue to work round the clock to complete the works within the promised timeframe.

He said the water supply would be restored in stages. Four districts namely Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak and Kuala Lumpur should no longer face disruption by 6pm on Sunday (March 11).

Selangor State Exco Zaidi Abdul Talib gives his statement regarding the repair work on the burst pipe at the SSP3 water treatment plant near Ijok March 7, 2018.Meanwhile, residents of Kuala Langat and Hulu Selangor should expect their water supply to be fully restored by 6am on Saturday (March 10).

“Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali after chairing a state government meeting this morning had instructed everyone to work together to ensure water supply is restored the soonest possible so it would minimise the impact on 563,622 account holders in Selangor.

“The plant is being managed by Splash. Their contractors are unable to complete the works so Air Selangor has offered a list of contractors for Splash to pick from which could help expedite the works,” he told reporters at the SSP3 plant here.

Zaidy explained that the 5pm incident yesterday had caused minor injuries to four on-site Splash workers and one Air Selangor worker but assured that all of them are not in critical condition.

“In fact, one of the workers have been discharged from the hospital as he did not sustain a major injury,” he said.

He said the incident took place when the water treatment plant was about to resume operations after undergoing a shutdown for emergency repairs which had been completed ahead of schedule, at 6pm yesterday.

He revealed five 1,100mm pipes suffered a blow from the incident.

Zaidy added, however, investigations to find out the cause of the surge vessels system burst is still being carried out.

He said that relief water supply via water tankers will continue to be mobilised at affected areas and their local Service Centres will operate 24 hours a day until supply is restored.

Air Selangor has increased the number of water tankers and jumbo tankers to 96 and 11 units respectively.

On March 1, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (SYABAS) announced that the SSP3 water treatment plant will be undergoing a 10-hour shutdown for emergency repairs resulting in water disruption for residents in Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Lumpur for the next three days beginning yesterday.