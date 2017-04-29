Water supply fully restored in Klang and Shah Alam

The water supply to areas in Klang and Shah Alam affected by the burst main pipe in Sungai Buloh has been fully restored. — Picture by K.E.OoiKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The water supply to areas in Klang and Shah Alam affected by the burst main pipe behind the ELC International School, Jalan Sierramas Barat, Sungai Buloh, has been fully restored.

According to a statement issued by Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) today, the scheduled water supply to consumers in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling had recorded up to 94 and 86 per cent recovery.

“Areas in Kuala Lumpur that are undergoing restoration are Bukit Damansara, Jalan Setiabistari, Jalan Setiarasa, Jalan Setiaraya, Jalan Setiajaya, Jalan Medan Setia and Jalan Setiamurni.

“Meanwhile, In Petaling, other areas that are also undergoing the recovery process are a part of Kelana Jaya, PJU10 and PJU1, Damansara Damai, Saujana Damansara, Damansara Utama and Damansara Jaya.

“Other affected areas in Petaling are Ara Damansara, a part of Subang Jaya, Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan Kuchai Lama, Desa Petaling, Sri Petaling and Sungai Besi,” the statement said.

The statement added, lorry tankers would still continue to supply water to areas in need until its full recovery.

Consumers can also request for water supply assistance by sending an SMS to 15300 (type: Tanker Name and Address, or refer to www.syabas.com.my and the ‘mySyabas’ smartphone application for the latest update on the recovery work carried out. — Bernama