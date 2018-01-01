Water level for Sungai Dungun exceeds alert level

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 1 — The water level in Sungai Dungun at Kampung Pasir Raja has now exceeded the alert level while the Sungai Kemaman was still below the level.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that the Sungai Dungun water level at Kampung Pasir Raja had reached 36.05 metres which was above the alert level of 36.00 meters at 11.45am today.

Meanwhile the Sungai Kemaman water level at the Paya Paman Sungai Pump House was still 0.27 metre below the alert level as at 12 noon.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert level warning where heavy rain together with strong winds were expected to occur in the state of Terengganu in the districts of Dungun and Kemaman, Pahang in Kuantan and Johor in Kota Tinggi until Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018. — Bernama