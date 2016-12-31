Water in Kelantan’s three main rivers at alert level

KOTA BARU, Dec 31 ― Water at three main rivers in Kelantan has risen above the alert level as at 10 am today following heavy rain in the interior areas of the state since last night.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department's website, the water level in Sungai Galas, Dabong, is 34.15 metres, which is above the alert level of 32 metres.

As for Sungai Lebir in Tualang, the water level is 27.90 metres (alert level is 27 metres) and Sungai Kelantan at the Krai Steps is 20.02 metres (alert level is 20 metres). ― Bernama