Water fully back in Klang Valley

Thursday December 22, 2016
Syabas said it was able to restore supply to all areas by 1pm, earlier than scheduled. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSyabas said it was able to restore supply to all areas by 1pm, earlier than scheduled. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Water supply has been fully restored to all areas in the Klang Valley disrupted by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation repair works, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) announced today.

The water company said it was able to restore supply to all areas by 1pm, earlier than scheduled, but added that some areas in Gombak are still experiencing cuts due to burst pipes.

“The burst pipe incident is an isolated case and not related to the water supply interruption in areas which were involved in the Water Supply Recovery Schedule,” it said in a statement.

“Efforts are being undertaken to expedite the repair works and recovery in these areas,” it added.

The affected areas in Gombak are: Taman TAR, Ampang Jaya, Kg. Dato Mufti, Menara Mutiara Taman TAR and Taman Bukit Indah.

TNB had shut down its main entry substation in Bukit Badong for what it described as emergency repairs, which were initially scheduled for September but delayed at the request of water firms and the National Water Services Commission.

The repairs had required three major water treatment facilities along Sungai Selangor to run at lowered capacity, affecting supply to nearly four million consumers in the Klang Valley.

Both power and water utilities were criticised for timing the repairs and resultant disruptions to coincide with a festive period, but explained that the dates were chosen as they were traditionally the days with the lowest water usage.

