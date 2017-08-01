Water disruption in Sungai Dua, Butterworth on Saturday, Sunday

​GEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — There will be water supply disruption in Sungai Dua, Butterworth near here on Saturday and Sunday, to allow for the replacement of a leaking connection pipe at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the disruption, to take place from 10pm Saturday to 10am on Sunday, would involve areas in Taman Desa Murni, Taman Seri Murni and Persiaran Murni.

“The 30-year-old 825mm connection pipe at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant which is leaking will be replaced this weekend, and the replacement work by PBAPP requires a temporary closure of a 1,200mm soft steel pipe that is l treated water from the water treatment plant.

“The repair works are to avoid water losses and worse damage to the connection pipe that could result in unscheduled water supply disruptions in Seberang Perai Utara,” he said in a statement here today.

Jaseni said the water supply disruption would involve about 9,200 consumers in the areas, and advised all customers who would be affected to store water for their daily use.

He added that PBAPP apologised for any inconvenience caused by the scheduled water supply disruption. — Bernama