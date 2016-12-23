Water disruption in Raub next Wednesday, Thursday

The disruption will involve 5,033 consumers from Taman Lee Man, Raub Police Station, Jalan Tan Tiong, Bukit Do, Raub, Tanjung Gadong, Taman Bukit Koman and Sempalit. — AFP picKUANTAN, Dec 23 ― A total of 12,433 consumers in Raub will be affected by water disruption on Wednesday and Thursday (Dec 28 and 29).

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) in a statement today said the water supply disruption was due to cleaning works at the Sungai Bilut and Sungai Semantan water treatment plants.

The statement said the disruption would involve 5,033 consumers from Taman Lee Man, Raub Police Station, Jalan Tan Tiong, Bukit Do, Raub, Tanjung Gadong, Taman Bukit Koman and Sempalit.

Other areas that would be affected are Taman Emas, Taman Sri Raub, Taman Sempalit Baru, Taman Amalina, Taman Kenanga, Taman Kurnia Jaya as well as throughout Jalan Lipis until Gali Estate.

The water disruption between 8am and 11pm on Wednesday is due to cleaning works at the Bilut water treatment plant.

Meanwhile, PAIP in a statement said 7,400 consumers would be affected on Thursday between 8am and 11.30pm, to make way for the removal of sand (sediments) from the Semantan water treatment plant.

The disruption would affect areas throughout the Jalan Cheroh stretch to Kampung Batu Talam, the whole of Cheroh, its rehabilitation centre, Kampung Ria, Kampung Semantan, Kampung Kundang Patah, Taman Amalina Perdana and Taman Mutiara.

Also affected are Kampung Sempam, Kampung Sungai Lui, Taman Medan Indah, Taman Shahbandar, Taman Abu Bakar, Taman Bahagia, Taman Muhibbah, hospital, QTRS Tengku Kudin, Taman Sentosa, Taman Amalina Lestari, Taman Kemajuan as well as Kampung Simpang Kallang.

Consumers are advised to store adequate water and contact Pusat Khidmat Pelanggan (PULAPEL) at 09-5739999 for enquiries. ― Bernama