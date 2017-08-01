Water disruption in Klang from Aug 10

SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 ― Certain areas in Klang would be affected by water supply disruption from August 10 for Air Selangor to carry out equipment replacement works in its water distribution system.

Its Group Corporate Communications Department chief Amin Lin Abdullah in a statement here said the disruption would be from 8 am on August 10 till 2pm the following day.

The affected areas are Seksyen 25; Jalan 25/126 and Jalan 25/127, Sri Muda; Flat PPRT Seksyen 26; Batu 2 ½ up to Batu 8 Bukit Kemuning; Kampung Teluk Menegun; Kampung Jawa; Kampung Sungai Kandis; Taman Maznah; Taman Alam Nyata; and Taman Samarinda.

Other areas are Taman Nagasari; Harus Estate/Selatevan; Batu 4 Kampung Jawa; Kampung Bukit Naga; Taman Desa Latania; Jalan Hulubalang Taman Sentosa; Berjaya Park; Johan Setia; Jalan SU5 till SU8 (Lion Industrial Park) and Jalan 33/1 till 33/4 Seksyen 33 as well as Jalan 33/19 till 33/32 Seksyen 33.

Amin said Air Selangor would endeavour to complete the job as speedily as possible to restore consumers’ convenience.

He said the works aimed at improving Klang’s water supply system, involved the area in front of Kilang Mapletree next to Sungai Damansara and junction at Seksyen 25, Klang.

In this regard, affected consumers are advised to store sufficient water for their needs.

The public can obtain further information through www.syabas.com.my and smartphone application, “mySyabas”. ― Bernama