Water department for Federal Territories necessary, Ongkili says

Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili today said that there is a need to set up the Federal Territories Water Department to solve the water woes in the capital. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili today admitted that there is a need to set up the Federal Territories (FT) Water Department to solve the water woes in the capital.

He said the proposal to set up the department had already been discussed before, but some fine-tuning was needed to ensure that it would comply with the Water Service Industry Act 2006 (Act 655).

“Right now, the challenge is that all water pipes and infrastructure, including the water supply, are under the existing Selangor water concessionaires, but they have a lot of flaws and problems,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the first meeting of the sixth term of the 13th Parliament here today.

However, the minister said the proposal to set up the FT Water Department could be implemented soon if there were sufficient water sources in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to meet the demands of consumers, including through underground water supply, lakes and rain water harvesting.

“(We) need to ascertain first the amount of water that could be used as water sources for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya... the idea (to set up the water department) is good and yes, there is a need for that,” he said.

Yesterday, FT Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the proposal to set up the water department had been submitted to the Cabinet and was awaiting decision from the Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry.

It was reported earlier that Kuala Lumpur had wanted to have its own water department to enable it to be independent in water matters and not to depend on water supply from Selangor. — Bernama