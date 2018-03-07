Water crisis hits city residents hard

Residents from Taman Bukit Kuchai in Puchong fill up container with water due to water disruption in Klang valley March 7, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — City residents are hit hard with numerous water woes following water disruption experienced since yesterday.

In an observation conducted by Bernama in Gombak and Cheras, most business operators were forced to temporarily shut down until water supply was restored.

However, some restaurants still managed to resume operations and were forced to use recycled water to wash dishes, while reserving their water supply for food preparation.

For ‘mamak’ restaurant operator K. Manusamy, 44, throughout the water shortage period, the restaurant was forced to serve food using plastic containers and disposable paper plates, while the water stored was used mainly for cooking, for fear of insufficient water supply.

“Meanwhile, 24-hour restaurants have also been forced to close early due to the water shortage,” he told Bernama.

For 33-year-old housewife Jenny Kuan, who lived in Gombak, her laundry work was affected as she faced difficulties in finding laundry service and was forced to take up laundry services via delivery which was more expensive to wash her children’s uniform.

“However, following the announcement of water shortage on March 2, we have managed to store water for our daily needs and hope to be able to use it wisely,” she added.

Restaurant owner, Teoh Ann Kie, 40, said she was forced to stop clients from using the outlet’s toilet due to the water shortage.

“We are forced to resort to this as we fear that its hygiene cannot be maintained during this period,” she explained.

Meanwhile, grocery store employee Siti Rashitah Ahmad, 24, said following the water shortage notice, water containers were sold out since three days ago.

“Rubbish bins are also sold out as they are sought as alternative water containers in houses or premises,” she added.

Civil servant Suhardi Abdullah, 27, from Taman Melati, also urged Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor to despatch water tankers to provide water supply to residents, especially those living in People’s Housing Projects (PPR).

“Although water is stored, unexpected things can happen and cause a lack of water supply. Thus, if the water shortage period is expected to prolong for more than two days, water tankers should be sent to affected areas,” he added. — Bernama