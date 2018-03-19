Water association says zero water-reserve margin for Selangor untrue

Abdul Kadir denied recent claims by the Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry (KeTTHA) that the state's zero-water reserve margin last year was one of the main factors behind Selangor's water problems. — Picture by KE OoiPETALING JAYA, March 19 — Selangor never had a zero water-reserve margin, Malaysian Water Association President Datuk Abdul Kadir Mohd Din said today.

“The reference by KeTTA used the Malaysia Water Industry Guide (MWIG) page 21. The latest issue was published in mid-2017 and contains figures up to 2016. Thus, there is no mention of water statistics for 2017 and onwards,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Kadir explained that the zero per cent figure is only if the reserve margin is calculated using a baseline for total design capacity.

“MWIG, which analyses water supply and sewerage services data for the country, uses the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Design Capacity as its baseline to calculate the water reserve margin, so as to provide a fair overall comparison between states,” he continued.

Selangor’s total WTP design capacity in 2016 was 4,606 million litres daily with an estimated total average daily production of 4,807 million litres daily, making the reserve margin for that year 4.4 per cent.

“But for Selangor, we added a footnote which explained the special and extenuating circumstances surrounding its water supply,” Abdul Kadir said.

The footnote indicates that Selangor’s margin is also calculated based on total distributable capacity.

This means that despite the apparent zero per cent reserve margin, water is still available in the state due to mitigation projects by the federal government.

“There is also the practice of overloading the WTPs to increase its original design capacities to become distributable capacities.

“The obvious limiting factor for Selangor is its production capacity. Due to this production shortfall, the increased distributable capacity from production overloading has been able to deliver the supply capacity to meet average daily normal demand which is increasing,” he added.

Abdul Kadir noted that the water treatment plants currently operating on overload will return to their designed capacities once the new Langat 2 plant is commissioned in 2022, allowing for proper scheduled maintenance to avoid breakdowns and water disruptions due to stress placed on existing facilities.

“But as has been seen in the past few days, a significant negative impact is the slow recovery following an interruption to a production or trunk main supply.

“For example, if 15 per cent of production is lost due to a particular incident when the reserve margin is three per cent at that point in time, it would technically take five days to achieve full recovery from the loss, leaving consumers without water during that time,” he said.