Water Activity Safety Master Plan expected to be approved in March or April, says Lee Lam Thye

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, November 23, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Water Activity Safety Master Plan (2016-2020) is expected to be approved at the latest by March or April this year, said Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Lee, who is Water Activity Safety Council member, said the master plan was currently being formulated by the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry and will be brought to the council for discussion and approval.

“The focus of this plan is to increase awareness, on rescue efforts and to reduce the incidences of drowning at home, the workplace, on water transport and recreation as well as areas with potential risk,” he told Bernama after an interview on Bernama News Channel’s The Nation Talk programme here today.

He said that through this plan, there will be a launch of a series of campaigns and educational programmes on prevention of drowning and efforts to see how venues for recreational water activities could be improved in terms of design and so on.

In the meantime, Lee said, parents and the community should focus on safety in the face of current flood season.

“Every time there is the flood season, we definitely hear of cases of drowning especially involving children, so we hope that parents will be more concerned about the safety of their children, especially in areas with risk for drowning,” he said.

On other matters, Lee, who is also National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman, called on the relevant ministries to strengthen enforcement tasks at construction sites throughout the country.

This was due to the fact that there were contractors who ignored the safety aspect of the workers and the general public as well as the use of materials that did not comply with the prescribed standards, he said.

“There are contractors who think too much about cost savings and end up committing serious breaches of safety at construction sites.

“We want the Department of Occupational Safety and Health to do regular inspection and to take decisive action if there are offences committed by the contractors,” he said. — Bernama