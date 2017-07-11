Watch your back with Dr M, Penang Umno chief warns Pakatan

Penang Umno Liaison chief Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman speaks to reporters during a press conference in George Town July 11, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi GEORGE TOWN, July 11 — Pakatan Harapan leaders should treat former prime minister-turned-ally Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with extreme caution, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said today.

The Penang Umno liaison chief alleged that the 92-year-old who is now Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman is good at putting on a “wayang” or shadow play, adding that it has lasted over 50 years.

“My advice to those in Pakatan Harapan is not to be influenced by his wayang and trust him too much because we never know what he will do next, he might suddenly make a U-turn,” Zainal Abidin told a news conference during the Penang Umno Hari Raya Open House at Menara Umno here.

He pointed out that Dr Mahathir had fought and made enemies of four other prime ministers and three deputy prime ministers in the last 50 years.

“He made enemies of Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Hussein Onn, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and now Datuk Seri Najib Razak.”

During the same period, Zainal said Dr Mahathir also fought with former deputy prime ministers, namely Tun Ghafar Baba, Tun Musa Hitam and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“So, in short, he is the only one who is in the right in this country, no one else,” Zainal Abidin said.

He added that Dr Mahathir has left and rejoined Umno three times and may suddenly decide to go back to the ruling nationalist Malay party one of these days.

Zainal Abidin said that the former Umno leader’s recent statements clearly showed he is continuing with his “wayang”.

“It is a wayang that the people can watch and be entertained but don’t believe anything that he says,” he said.

He called it a waste for Dr Mahathir, whom he described as a “statesman” to have fallen to such a low level of politics.