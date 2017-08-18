Watch where you park, Ku Nan warns SEA Games fans

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor encourages SEA Games fans take advantage of the public transport facilities, especially the new Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Vehicles obstructing traffic at SEA Games venues will be towed away, warned Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

The Federal Territories minister said this was meant to help ease congestion and deter parking along major roads.

“We are not going to issue parking tickets. If cars or other vehicles block roadways, they will be towed,” he said.

Tengku Adnan said enforcement personnel from City Hall and Putrajaya would cooperate with the police and Youth and Sports Ministry to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He suggested that fans take advantage of the public transport facilities, especially the new Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system.

“We have ensured the public has easy access to trains and buses servicing the venues,” he said.

“I encourage people to be considerate so others will not be inconvenienced.”

Speaking to reporters after launching The Park 2 residences at Bukit Jalil City, Tengku Adnan said the long-term solution to congestion was to gradually decentralise developments in the Klang Valley.

He said his ministry and city authorities under its purview were “business minded” and would practise an open door policy towards developers.

“We want to encourage development in outlying areas for the people to have access to the same facilities and infrastructure they are travelling into the city centre for,” he said.

“Malls, residences and other projects will help realise this goal and reduce congestion in the city.”

Tengku Adnan said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had invested heavily in upgrading the country’s infrastructure for the public’s benefit.

He also said the government was solely responsible for the security and prosperity enjoyed by Malaysians.